Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $12.52 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,516,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $221.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.50. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $248.81. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

