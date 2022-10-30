Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,243 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of NET stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

