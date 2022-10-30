Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,749 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

