Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.