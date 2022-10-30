Raymond James Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $284.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $303.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $269.09 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.65.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

