TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Cognex worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cognex by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cognex by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.11 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $92.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

