Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

