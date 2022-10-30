Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

