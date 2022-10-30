Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Zscaler worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.18.

ZS stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

