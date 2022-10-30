Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after acquiring an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,088,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,346 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

HZNP opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

