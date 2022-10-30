Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,926 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

