Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,979 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Up 13.8 %

PINS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

