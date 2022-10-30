TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 102,260 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Carvana worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $309.50.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

