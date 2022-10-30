Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

