Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $244.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average is $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.