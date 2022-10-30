TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,268 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Incyte worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Incyte by 25.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 18.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 14.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Incyte by 19.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 194,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

