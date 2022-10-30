Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

