TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,037 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $23,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.39 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

