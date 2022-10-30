Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Enovis worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $3,553,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Trading Up 2.2 %

ENOV opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

