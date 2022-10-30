TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $162.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

