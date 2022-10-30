TD Asset Management Inc. Has $26.10 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

LOGI stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

