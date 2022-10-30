Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

