Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pan American Silver worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

PAAS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

