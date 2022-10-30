Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,345 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

