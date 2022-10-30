Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 12.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 48.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

