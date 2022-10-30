Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.88 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Macy’s worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.