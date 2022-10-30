Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.64 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

