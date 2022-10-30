Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.32 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

