Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $234.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.34. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $227.79 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.