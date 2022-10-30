Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Polaris worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Polaris Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of PII opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.