Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 303,029 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.35% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPVG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.87 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

