CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 23,040 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Wix.com worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wix.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

