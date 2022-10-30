RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $129.23.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.