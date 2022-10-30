CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
