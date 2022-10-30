Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.70 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 79.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Elanco Animal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

