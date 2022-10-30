Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 29.88.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at 14.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.87 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.