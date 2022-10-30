Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,728 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 141,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.59.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

