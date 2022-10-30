CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,665,176 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,665,176 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

