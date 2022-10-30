Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $144.74 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

