Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,176 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,520 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $785.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

