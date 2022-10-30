CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 470,904 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470,904 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Trex worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

TREX opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

