Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 61,215 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,363,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 7.1 %

BYND opened at $15.52 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.