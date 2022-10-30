CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,579,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 270,562 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 82.32%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

