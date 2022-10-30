Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,676. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

