Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 91,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $32.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

