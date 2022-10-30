Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 529,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Oatly Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,929,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 137,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,556 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 1.95 and a one year high of 13.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 10.30.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.