CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 13,384 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

