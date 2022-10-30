AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,543.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,216.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,145.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,554.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.