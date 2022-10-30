VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $289.97 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.33.

