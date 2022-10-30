Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Gatos Silver by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gatos Silver by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.